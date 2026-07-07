The Iran war has oil-rich Alaska freaked out about $9 gas

DILLINGHAM, Alaska—John Stelling had just cranked the digits of his fuel pump to $9.10 at his gas station in this remote Alaskan community when he realized he had a problem. Could he push the meter to $10 if he had to?
“Not sure if it’ll handle those,” he said of double-digit fuel prices.
In rural Alaska, the war with Iran has led to some of the highest fuel prices in the nation. Remote towns and villages aren’t connected to the road system, so they pay hefty premiums to procure gasoline, heating oil and diesel for cranking out electricity.
Fuel typically arrives by barge in the summer, when ice clears from waterways. The last barge to unload sets the price until the next delivery—months away. Many communities had no choice this year but to place their orders in the spring, just as the Iran war sent prices soaring.