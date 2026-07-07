The Iran war has oil-rich Alaska freaked out about $9 gas

Alaska, however, might as well be a different country. Although it is the nation’s fifth-largest oil producing state, most of its crude is shipped abroad. The portion refined into usable fuel is distributed to local communities mostly via truck. In part because most of Alaska’s communities aren’t connected to roads, and a federal statute restricts foreign ships from shuttling goods between U.S. ports, it is often cheaper for them to have fuel shipped from other countries than to buy it from the state’s three main refineries.