It seemed too good to be true. In a region plagued by conflict, Dubai had the air of a place apart. It drew the well-heeled and economically footloose, to live, work and make money, or to enjoy shopping and sun. It became a global transport hub, linking east and west. It has used its wealth to join the artificial-intelligence race. Key to it all was keeping out of regional conflicts. Not even Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023, the ensuing Gaza war or last year’s 12-day fight between Iran and Israel did much to knock confidence.
The Iran war is a jolt to Dubai’s business model
SummaryCan the emirate keep people and investors coming?
It seemed too good to be true. In a region plagued by conflict, Dubai had the air of a place apart. It drew the well-heeled and economically footloose, to live, work and make money, or to enjoy shopping and sun. It became a global transport hub, linking east and west. It has used its wealth to join the artificial-intelligence race. Key to it all was keeping out of regional conflicts. Not even Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023, the ensuing Gaza war or last year’s 12-day fight between Iran and Israel did much to knock confidence.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More