The Iran war is a jolt to Dubai’s business model

It seemed too good to be true. In a region plagued by conflict, Dubai had the air of a place apart. It drew the well-heeled and economically footloose, to live, work and make money, or to enjoy shopping and sun. It became a global transport hub, linking east and west. It has used its wealth to join the artificial-intelligence race. Key to it all was keeping out of regional conflicts. Not even Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023, the ensuing Gaza war or last year’s 12-day fight between Iran and Israel did much to knock confidence.