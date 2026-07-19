The Iran war is America’s least popular since polls began

American voters seem to agree. As the ceasefire unravels, four-fifths think the war will last for “an extended period”, finds a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Nearly half think it will grind on for a year or more, according to our own Economist/YouGov polling. Few find the prospect appealing. Net approval for Mr Trump’s decision to attack Iran now stands at -30% among Americans. The war in Vietnam took six years to become as reviled as the Iran war has become in six months.