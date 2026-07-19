Not far from Martin Luther King’s grey stone memorial in Washington is a big golden cup honouring Donald Trump. The “Iran War Participation Trophy”, erected by anonymous satirists, suggests that on the battlefield it is not the winning that counts but the taking part. “While some concern themselves with…measurable outcomes, President Trump demonstrated the courage to participate,” reads the inscription.
The Iran war is America’s least popular since polls began
SummaryAs the ceasefire unravels, four-fifths of American voters think the war will last for “an extended period”, finds a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
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