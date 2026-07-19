The Iran war is America’s least popular since polls began

Not far from Martin Luther King’s grey stone memorial in Washington is a big golden cup honouring Donald Trump. The “Iran War Participation Trophy”, erected by anonymous satirists, suggests that on the battlefield it is not the winning that counts but the taking part. “While some concern themselves with…measurable outcomes, President Trump demonstrated the courage to participate,” reads the inscription.
Not far from Martin Luther King’s grey stone memorial in Washington is a big golden cup honouring Donald Trump. The “Iran War Participation Trophy”, erected by anonymous satirists, suggests that on the battlefield it is not the winning that counts but the taking part. “While some concern themselves with…measurable outcomes, President Trump demonstrated the courage to participate,” reads the inscription.
Maura Flint, a local tour guide, says the joke is “very funny” but the reality of Mr Trump’s long war in Iran is anything but. “He doesn’t have a good strategy for getting out,” she complains. “There’s no end in sight.”
Maura Flint, a local tour guide, says the joke is “very funny” but the reality of Mr Trump’s long war in Iran is anything but. “He doesn’t have a good strategy for getting out,” she complains. “There’s no end in sight.”
American voters seem to agree. As the ceasefire unravels, four-fifths think the war will last for “an extended period”, finds a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Nearly half think it will grind on for a year or more, according to our own Economist/YouGov polling. Few find the prospect appealing. Net approval for Mr Trump’s decision to attack Iran now stands at -30% among Americans. The war in Vietnam took six years to become as reviled as the Iran war has become in six months.