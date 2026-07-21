HERE IS A thought to chill the blood of President Donald Trump. He would be in a far better place today if he had followed the foreign-policy advice of the predecessor he loathes, Barack Obama. According to the Obama doctrine, as explained years ago to Jeffrey Goldberg, a journalist, an American president’s first duty in world affairs is: “Don’t do stupid shit.”
The Iran war is consuming the Trump presidency
SummaryDonald Trump may hate to hear it, but Barack Obama was right about avoiding “stupid shit”
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