The Iran war is consuming the Trump presidency

The Economist, The Economist
4 min read25 Sep 2026, 07:22 PM IST
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A woman chants slogan as she holds an Iranian flag (AP)
Summary
Donald Trump may hate to hear it, but Barack Obama was right about avoiding “stupid shit”

HERE IS A thought to chill the blood of President Donald Trump. He would be in a far better place today if he had followed the foreign-policy advice of the predecessor he loathes, Barack Obama. According to the Obama doctrine, as explained years ago to Jeffrey Goldberg, a journalist, an American president’s first duty in world affairs is: “Don’t do stupid shit.”

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