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The Iran war is consuming the Trump presidency

The Economist, Economist
4 min read25 Sep 2026, 07:22 PM IST
A woman chants slogan as she holds an Iranian flag
A woman chants slogan as she holds an Iranian flag (AP)
Summary

Donald Trump may hate to hear it, but Barack Obama was right about avoiding “stupid shit”

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HERE IS A thought to chill the blood of President Donald Trump. He would be in a far better place today if he had followed the foreign-policy advice of the predecessor he loathes, Barack Obama. According to the Obama doctrine, as explained years ago to Jeffrey Goldberg, a journalist, an American president’s first duty in world affairs is: “Don’t do stupid shit.”

HERE IS A thought to chill the blood of President Donald Trump. He would be in a far better place today if he had followed the foreign-policy advice of the predecessor he loathes, Barack Obama. According to the Obama doctrine, as explained years ago to Jeffrey Goldberg, a journalist, an American president’s first duty in world affairs is: “Don’t do stupid shit.”

Gift this article

Topics

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HomeGlobalThe Iran war is consuming the Trump presidency

The Iran war is consuming the Trump presidency

The Economist, Economist
4 min read25 Sep 2026, 07:22 PM IST
A woman chants slogan as she holds an Iranian flag
A woman chants slogan as she holds an Iranian flag (AP)
Summary

Donald Trump may hate to hear it, but Barack Obama was right about avoiding “stupid shit”

Gift this article

HERE IS A thought to chill the blood of President Donald Trump. He would be in a far better place today if he had followed the foreign-policy advice of the predecessor he loathes, Barack Obama. According to the Obama doctrine, as explained years ago to Jeffrey Goldberg, a journalist, an American president’s first duty in world affairs is: “Don’t do stupid shit.”

HERE IS A thought to chill the blood of President Donald Trump. He would be in a far better place today if he had followed the foreign-policy advice of the predecessor he loathes, Barack Obama. According to the Obama doctrine, as explained years ago to Jeffrey Goldberg, a journalist, an American president’s first duty in world affairs is: “Don’t do stupid shit.”

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe Iran war is consuming the Trump presidency
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