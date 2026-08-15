Senior Trump administration officials have doubled down on economic pressure in the fight with Iran, making lower oil prices a top war aim and vowing unprecedented financial sanctions that would force Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The Iran war is now about who blinks first under economic pressure
SummaryThe Trump administration is doubling down on sanctions and a naval blockade, while Tehran bets high oil prices will force Washington to relent.
Senior Trump administration officials have doubled down on economic pressure in the fight with Iran, making lower oil prices a top war aim and vowing unprecedented financial sanctions that would force Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
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