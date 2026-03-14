Emanuele Grimaldi had a shipment of European cars bound for the Persian Gulf when U.S. and Israeli munitions started raining down on Iran. The expensive cargo won’t arrive anytime soon.
The Iran war is now disrupting global trade
SummaryThe conflict is rippling through supply chains and snarling trade far from the Middle East.
Emanuele Grimaldi had a shipment of European cars bound for the Persian Gulf when U.S. and Israeli munitions started raining down on Iran. The expensive cargo won’t arrive anytime soon.
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