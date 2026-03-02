The Iran war is rapidly engulfing the region

But in creating more congested airspace, with Iranian projectiles also flying to and fro, it would raise the risk of the sort of fratricide that occurred on March 2nd when Kuwaiti air-defence batteries shot down three American jets. It would also mean placing aircraft within closer range of Iranian ballistic missiles, rather than flying from aircraft-carriers in the Gulf of Oman and from more distant airfields, Ovda in Israel and Muwaffaq Salti in Jordan. Gulf states would probably only join the fighting directly in the event of a mass-casualty or highly damaging incident; even then any action would almost certainly be framed as active defence, with a focus on targeting drones and missiles.