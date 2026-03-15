FORGET REGIME change, a nuclear deal and the rest of America’s ever-changing objectives in Iran. With the war now in its third week, it may seem as if Donald Trump’s list of goals has been whittled down to just one: control of the Strait of Hormuz, the most vital passageway for the world’s energy supply.
The Iran war may be about to escalate
SummaryGulf states could join the conflict
FORGET REGIME change, a nuclear deal and the rest of America’s ever-changing objectives in Iran. With the war now in its third week, it may seem as if Donald Trump’s list of goals has been whittled down to just one: control of the Strait of Hormuz, the most vital passageway for the world’s energy supply.
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