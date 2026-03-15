The Iran war may be about to escalate

The pipelines are only a partial workaround for Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and they are no help at all to Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, which cannot get their oil and gas to buyers. Still, they will keep a sizeable share of the Gulf’s oil flowing. Dozens of tankers are already sailing towards Saudi Arabia’s west coast to pick up oil. Iran will seek to disrupt them. On the nights of March 12th and 13th it launched more than 50 drones at Saudi oil facilities, up from just a handful at the start of the war (the Saudi defence ministry says they were all shot down).