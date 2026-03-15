The Iran war may be about to escalate

That is not strictly true, of course. America and Israel continue to bomb hundreds of targets across Iran, many of which have nothing to do with the strait. According to HRANA, a rights group based in Washington, DC, at least 2,400 people have been killed, including more than 1,300 civilians, since the start of the war. Iran is still launching scores of missiles and drones each day at Israel and Gulf states, damaging everything from a military base in Saudi Arabia to a Dubai skyscraper that houses a restaurant called Sexy Fish.