The Iran war puts a spotlight on Taiwan risk. There’s more at stake for your portfolio.

Taiwan has at least three months of oil stockpiled, and it is turning on some of its coal-fired plants, 40% of which are typically idle, and buying coal from Indonesia and Australia. It is also working on contingency plans for other potential disruptions, including improving its recycling technology for rare-earth minerals, a market that China dominates, and reducing its use of specialty gases, says Tiffany Hsiao, a fund manager at Matthews Asia. It is also exploring the use of small module reactors and nuclear energy, Hsiao adds.