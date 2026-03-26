The war in Iran and consequent blockage of the Strait of Hormuz offer a stark reminder of a different geopolitical risk, one lurking in tech-heavy global portfolios that are betting on artificial intelligence: Taiwan.
The Iran war puts a spotlight on Taiwan risk. There’s more at stake for your portfolio.
SummaryIt had been thought Iran would be unlikely to close the Strait of Hormuz. How events are shaping China’s designs on Taiwan.
The war in Iran and consequent blockage of the Strait of Hormuz offer a stark reminder of a different geopolitical risk, one lurking in tech-heavy global portfolios that are betting on artificial intelligence: Taiwan.
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