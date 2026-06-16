The Iran war’s odd investing lessons

What I’m Reading

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to a 31-year high, anchoring policy against the inflationary risks of a spike in energy costs caused by the war with Iran. (WSJ)Qualcomm looks like a rare AI chip value play. (WSJ)Consumer spending in China declined last month for the first time in more than three years and investment contracted further, highlighting how the world’s second-largest economy has become increasingly lopsided. (WSJ)The Justice Department’s decision to allow Paramount deal surprised staff investigators. (WSJ)A new book looks at the 19th Century railroad boom, often compared with AI today, and the Panic of 1873 as it went off the rails. (The New Yorker)