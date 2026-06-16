The Iran war’s odd investing lessons

SpaceX is boldly going where few have gone before. On its third day as a public company, its market value is poised to overtake that of Amazon. The momentum is being driven by both retail excitement and a looming wave of buying as it enters some indexes. Following Monday’s Iran peace rally, stock futures are mixed this morning and oil is down some more.
How times have changed
We’ve all heard the line about what happens to those who fail to learn the lessons of history. What if we learn the wrong ones?
Past geopolitical shocks provided a faulty playbook for how assets behaved during the three-and-a-half month conflict with Iran. One reason is that there aren’t that many Middle East wars to study and the world economy has changed. How markets were behaving before the war mattered too.