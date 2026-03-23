Lindsay Foreman was hunched over the landline in Ward 7 of Tehran’s Evin prison, telling her son Joe that the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign had started. Warplanes had been circling above the Iranian capital all morning and the rumble of explosions had sent prisoners scurrying beneath their metal-framed bunks.
The Iranian prisons where bombs are threatening dissidents and Americans
SummaryAirstrikes have damaged complexes used to hold political detainees, according to a Wall Street Journal visual investigation.
Lindsay Foreman was hunched over the landline in Ward 7 of Tehran’s Evin prison, telling her son Joe that the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign had started. Warplanes had been circling above the Iranian capital all morning and the rumble of explosions had sent prisoners scurrying beneath their metal-framed bunks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More