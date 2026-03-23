The Iranian prisons where bombs are threatening dissidents and Americans

At least three of them are in Evin, as of the most recent information available, including Kamran Hekmati, a 61-year-old grandfather from Long Island suffering from bladder cancer, and Reza Valizadeh, a 49-year-old journalist from Washington, D.C. who was arrested visiting his elderly parents. Both men are listed as wrongfully detained by the U.S. government and are kept in the same building, Ward 4, the wing for high-value political prisoners, along with Craig Foreman, Lindsay’s husband. The large number of dual Iranian-American nationals in Iran makes it likely there are other U.S. citizens unjustly detained, a U.S. official said.