The Israel-Iran war is now a brutal test of staying power
Both sides have prepared for an air and missile war for decades
IN TEL AVIV and Tehran rescue crews are looking for survivors in piles of rubble. The missile and air war that Israel and Iran have spent decades planning for has come, and it is spectacular and terrifying. Israeli officials say they need at least two weeks to degrade Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities. That means the struggle ahead is a test of staying power for both countries. Yet even then Israel may need America to deliver a knockout blow to Iran’s deeply buried nuclear sites. For Israel, the coming days are all about momentum: if it maintains an aura of success it may be able to draw in President Donald Trump. But if the pace of damage to nuclear sites slows and casualties spiral, he may push to end the war before Israel has achieved its aims. A hasty ceasefire could leave Iran with a huge incentive to rush to restore its nuclear programme.