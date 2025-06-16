The Israel-Iran war is now a brutal test of staying power

These respective arsenals are now being unleashed by each side with devastating consequences. Israel’s staying power is partly a question of defending the homeland: in the first 48 hours of the war Iran launched around 300 missiles and 150 drones towards Israel. Most were intercepted by Israel, with help from American forces in the region. The handful that got through destroyed dozens of buildings, killing at least 14 people, and damaged Israel’s main military headquarters, in Tel Aviv, and an oil refinery in Haifa, in the north. The physical damage is less bad than expected. The financial bill is huge: Israel’s wars since October 2023 have cost around $85bn, but this was before the latest stage with Iran. An economist advising the government puts the direct costs of jet-fuel and munitions for the war against Iran at around $300m a day: “This government is prepared to pay whatever price for the war in Iran, including depleting the reserves and putting Israel in debt for generations to come." Much now depends on Israel’s capability to destroy Iranian missile-launchers before Israel’s stockpiles of interceptor missiles are depleted.