The Israeli politician who became Netanyahu’s top Trump whisperer
Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 19 Oct 2025, 01:00 pm IST
Summary
Ron Dermer built up ties to the Republican Party that culminated in Trump supporting the war and cutting a deal to end it on Israel’s terms.
TEL AVIV—When President Trump presented his 20-point plan to bring the Gaza war to an end last month from a White House lectern, he interrupted himself twice to talk directly to someone sitting in the front row: “Right, Ron?" he said.
