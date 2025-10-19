The Israeli politician who became Netanyahu’s top Trump whisperer

But his influence doesn’t just stem from an ability to speak Trump’s language; it is the fruit of a more-than-decadelong effort by Dermer that bet Israel’s most important relationship on support from the American right and evangelicals, at the expense of Democrats. That bet has won Netanyahu’s government strong support from the Trump administration during the war, when it was facing increasing international isolation over the growing humanitarian toll in Gaza. It also hemmed in Israeli leaders when Trump demanded that they back his peace plan.