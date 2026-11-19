A year ago, Jensen Huang called the term China hawk “a badge of shame” and “unpatriotic.” His ouster from Nvidia, where he was co-founder and chief executive, is giving new momentum to policymakers who want to regulate artificial intelligence and establish more guardrails around U.S. business activity with China.
Claims that Nvidia customers funneled billions of dollars of sophisticated chips to Chinese AI companies have collided in recent days with a string of technological breakdowns—from a nationwide ground stop for airlines to bank-account glitches and money-transfer delays.