“There are those of us who wanted to have this regulation and now it’s becoming obvious why we need to have it,’” said Sen. Pete Ricketts (R., Neb.), one of the lawmakers pushing for more chip-export restrictions. “This gives us more momentum to go back and do more restrictions.”



The administration is also weighing a new rule that would require U.S. companies to disclose which Chinese AI models they deploy—an effort to discourage the tools without banning them outright, people familiar with the matter said. Many top companies, including Airbnb and crypto firm Coinbase, use Chinese AI tools because they are often cheaper and easier to customize than models from OpenAI and Anthropic.