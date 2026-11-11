The Jensen Huang scandal is testing Taiwan’s devotion to its hometown hero

Jensen Huang’s affair with a tech executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence source has shaken Taiwan, Huang’s birthplace and a cornerstone of the artificial-intelligence chip industry he helped create.
Jensen Huang’s affair with a tech executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence source has shaken Taiwan, Huang’s birthplace and a cornerstone of the artificial-intelligence chip industry he helped create.
Huang, the Nvidia CEO typically clad in a black leather jacket, has been celebrated in Taiwan, his every move followed by crowds of fans with a level of fervor dubbed “Jensanity.”
Huang, the Nvidia CEO typically clad in a black leather jacket, has been celebrated in Taiwan, his every move followed by crowds of fans with a level of fervor dubbed “Jensanity.”
When he returns to Taiwan, particularly during the annual Computex industry conference, Huang has been treated as a hero: throwing out the first pitch at baseball games, posing for photos and signing autographs, including at least once across a female fan’s chest.
His celebrity status comes not just as a local boy who became a world beater in one of the world’s most critical economic arenas, but from his role in helping Taiwan profit from that success.
Now, the island is starting to see him differently.
“People in Taiwan are interpreting it like the rest of the world, with a lot of shock and disbelief,” said Lev Nachman, a political-science professor at National Taiwan University in Taipei. “He truly is sort of the cool uncle personified, in which he would never be the problematic one.”
In Taiwan, Huang is often thronged by press and supporters while dining out on local delicacies at night markets and restaurants. During at least one such meal at a Taipei restaurant he was photographed with Alice Huang, the data-center industry executive and suspected Chinese spy at the center of the saga.
Jensen Huang was born in Taipei and grew up in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan, before his family moved to Thailand and later the U.S. He is now a U.S. citizen but retains close ties with Taiwan, which is critical to Nvidia’s business.
Nvidia’s business, meanwhile, is critical to Taiwan. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes the most advanced chips designed by Nvidia, and many of the U.S. company’s clients are based in Taiwan.
Huang said earlier this year that Nvidia would spend $150 billion a year in Taiwan, and the company has said it would build a Taiwan headquarters in Taipei.
The AI boom has fueled Taiwan’s fastest economic growth in decades this year. The performance of TSMC, which accounts for more than one-third of the capitalization on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, has given everyday investors a taste of success.
The boom has also raised concerns in Taiwan that those not involved in the tech sector are falling behind, and the recent slump in AI stocks has also been felt widely—offering an opening to AI skeptics and Huang critics.
The story of Huang’s affair contrasted with his popular and clean-cut image in Taiwan, and some were slow to believe it.
“When affair rumors began to surface, most Taiwanese were skeptical,” said writer Min Chao. “Even after he admitted to cheating, the local press treated it as more of a celebrity gossip than a national-security schism.”
The case cuts particularly deep in Taiwan because of the threat it faces from China, a military and economic power that claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory. Taiwan’s government is on a continuing campaign to block Chinese espionage and other efforts by Beijing to undermine its security.
That includes defending Taiwan’s position as the leading AI-chip maker, which some analysts say protects the island with a “Silicon Shield”—the theory that Taiwan is so important to the global economy that the world will never let it fall into Chinese hands.
“People are easily tolerant of a man having an affair, especially a rich man,” said Chen Fang-Yu, an associate professor of political science at Soochow University in Taipei. But because Huang’s case involves suspicions of Chinese espionage, “a lot of people in Taiwan will see it is a national security threat.”
Taiwan Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang said Wednesday that Alice Huang would be barred from returning to Taiwan. The country’s national security agencies were continuing to investigate the case, Liu said.
Huang’s case could also play into local elections at the end of this month. Chiang Wan-an, the incumbent Taipei mayor seeking re-election, has emphasized the securing of Nvidia’s Taiwan headquarters, which was announced this year, as one of his successes in office.
Chiang said in an interview broadcast Tuesday by Taiwan Television that communication between the Taipei City government and Nvidia has remained smooth and that cooperation on the headquarters will proceed as planned.
Write to Austin Ramzy at austin.ramzy@wsj.com