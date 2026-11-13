The Jensen Huang scandal reaches Donald Trump’s cabinet

Mr Lutnick is also facing criticism from some of his colleagues. On November 13th Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary (pictured to the left of Mr Lutnick), expressed frustration over the leakage of advanced Nvidia chips to China. The Treasury, the Pentagon, the State Department and the office of the US trade representative had all favoured adding Megaspeed to the “entity list” of firms subject to American trade restrictions, he said. But Mr Lutnick’s department, which maintains that list, had apparently failed to act. “Commerce…has the pen,” said Mr Bessent, eagerly throwing his colleague under the bus. “You would have to ask them about their internal processes.” Todd Blanche, the attorney-general, was more supportive, saying on November 12th that he had “no concerns” about the Commerce Department.