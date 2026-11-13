The Jensen Huang scandal reaches Donald Trump’s cabinet

JUST WEEKS ago Jensen Huang, the boss of Nvidia, was seated, quite literally, at the right hand of President Donald Trump, primus inter pares among the assembled tech titans. On November 12th he resigned after 33 years in charge, felled by a baroque scandal involving sex, chip smuggling and Chinese agents—not necessarily in that order. Mr Huang’s demise is still rippling through the world of artificial intelligence. But it could also bring down members of the Trump administration—most notably Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary—and result in a hardening of American policy towards China.
JUST WEEKS ago Jensen Huang, the boss of Nvidia, was seated, quite literally, at the right hand of President Donald Trump, primus inter pares among the assembled tech titans. On November 12th he resigned after 33 years in charge, felled by a baroque scandal involving sex, chip smuggling and Chinese agents—not necessarily in that order. Mr Huang’s demise is still rippling through the world of artificial intelligence. But it could also bring down members of the Trump administration—most notably Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary—and result in a hardening of American policy towards China.
The scandal is in part about Mr Huang’s judgment. He is accused of three affairs, two with Nvidia employees and the third with Alice Huang (no relation), a Chinese executive at Megaspeed International who is suspected of having ties to China’s spy service. (American officials disagree over the nature of those ties.) Megaspeed had bought more than $4.8bn worth of Nvidia chips, at least some of which were then used remotely by Chinese customers via servers in Malaysia and Indonesia. That was probably legal. Others may have been illegally diverted to China.
Enter the Commerce Department, which handles America’s export controls. Mr Lutnick and Jeff Kessler, a top deputy, are thought to have had an unusually close relationship with Nvidia. An investigation into Megaspeed was dropped after Tim Teter, Nvidia’s top lawyer, contacted Mr Kessler. (People close to Nvidia say that Mr Teter’s outreach was routine.) There are also questions about conflicts of interest. Cantor Fitzgerald, the investment firm Mr Lutnick ran for decades and which is now run by his sons, has arranged financing for South-east Asian data-centre firms that could be hurt by tighter chip controls. The Commerce Department has “outsourced all of the rule-making and enforcement to Nvidia”, showing “complete deference” to Mr Huang, says Chris McGuire, who handled technology competition with China in the Biden administration.
Mr Lutnick is also facing criticism from some of his colleagues. On November 13th Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary (pictured to the left of Mr Lutnick), expressed frustration over the leakage of advanced Nvidia chips to China. The Treasury, the Pentagon, the State Department and the office of the US trade representative had all favoured adding Megaspeed to the “entity list” of firms subject to American trade restrictions, he said. But Mr Lutnick’s department, which maintains that list, had apparently failed to act. “Commerce…has the pen,” said Mr Bessent, eagerly throwing his colleague under the bus. “You would have to ask them about their internal processes.” Todd Blanche, the attorney-general, was more supportive, saying on November 12th that he had “no concerns” about the Commerce Department.
If the Huang scandal does bring Mr Lutnick down, it could tip the balance between hawks and doves on American technology policy towards China. “Every other agency…has taken a relatively firm approach, especially in recent months,” says Mr McGuire, pointing to tougher policies on outbound investment instituted by Mr Bessent, as well as similar steps taken by the Federal Communications Commission, Department of Homeland Security and Pentagon. All this comes just days before Mr Trump is due to meet Xi Jinping, China’s leader, in Shenzhen on November 18th and 19th.
Mr Lutnick could also face scrutiny from Congress, which Democrats are about to retake. The administration’s permissive approach to chip exports has angered not just hawks but also many on the left, such as Elizabeth Warren, the ranking member of the Senate’s banking committee, who has called for stronger controls. Democrats could use their new power to question Nvidia and the Commerce Department about Megaspeed, Mr Lutnick’s knowledge of Ms Huang’s suspected intelligence connections and the failure to tighten export controls. Those questions could also reach Mr Trump, who was told of the allegations about Ms Huang as early as last year, according to the New York Times.
Already Congress is looking to plug some of the holes in America’s export-control regime. Lawmakers have festooned a defence-authorisation bill, known as the NDAA, with several measures governing AI and chips. The AI OVERWATCH Act would give Congress more power over advanced-chip sales to China, treating them more like arms sales. The MATCH Act targets the tools needed to make chips, notably deep-ultraviolet lithography machines produced by ASML, a Dutch firm. The Chip Security Act would require measures to verify the location of chips to prevent smuggling. And the standalone Remote Access Security Act, which may also become part of the NDAA, would restrict China’s ability to rent advanced chips through cloud providers.
Those proposals have fresh momentum following Mr Huang’s resignation, and because most are in a must-pass defence bill, they are unlikely to be vetoed by Mr Trump. Supporters range from Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, to Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat who will probably take his place in January. OpenAI has also joined Anthropic in backing the measures. Even if Mr Lutnick clings on to his job, his hands could increasingly be tied.