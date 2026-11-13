The Jensen Huang scandal reaches Donald Trump’s cabinet

JUST WEEKS ago Jensen Huang, the boss of Nvidia, was seated, quite literally, at the right hand of President Donald Trump, primus inter pares among the assembled tech titans. On November 12th he resigned after 33 years in charge, felled by a baroque scandal involving sex, chip smuggling and Chinese agents—not necessarily in that order. Mr Huang’s demise is still rippling through the world of artificial intelligence. But it could also bring down members of the Trump administration—most notably Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary—and result in a hardening of American policy towards China.