Three years into training to be a court reporter, Jayne Williams is used to warnings that AI will soon take over her budding career.
The job that AI was supposed to kill needs more humans than ever
SummaryCourt reporters outmatch the technology in skill, but their profession faces another crisis: a shortage of workers.
Three years into training to be a court reporter, Jayne Williams is used to warnings that AI will soon take over her budding career.
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