Patrick Collison, chief executive of digital payments company Stripe, recently polled his 1.5 million followers on X about their economic outlook.
The jobless boom has arrived
SummaryThe stock market thinks the economy is accelerating. Don’t expect jobs to follow.
Patrick Collison, chief executive of digital payments company Stripe, recently polled his 1.5 million followers on X about their economic outlook.
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