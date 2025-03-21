The judges Trump scorns should stand their ground
SummaryThe rule of law is at stake
Members of Tren de Aragua are, to use one of the president’s old phrases, bad hombres. The gang, which originated in Venezuela’s prisons just over a decade ago, has industrialised people-smuggling. It has sidelines in forced prostitution and drug-dealing and uses extreme violence to get its way. Who, then, could object to the deportation of gang members to El Salvador, where they are now in prison? To quibble about the legal power and processes under which they were removed from America seems beside the point. The gang’s victims did not enjoy due process.