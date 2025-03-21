The judges Trump scorns should stand their ground

However, both the known details of the case and the context are alarming. The courts have a role because the powers Mr Trump is claiming are unusual and their justification is flimsy. America is not at war with Venezuela, to the dismay of many Trump-supporting Venezuelan émigrés. It is a huge stretch to argue that a gang is akin to an arm of the state, even if it bribes a lot of officials. This was not a national-security emergency: the deportees were already in custody. The government has broad powers to deport foreigners convicted of crimes. What Mr Trump appears to be claiming is the right to designate people as gang members—on what evidence is unclear—and send them to be locked up in a country where torture is common and gang suspects can be held indefinitely without trial. You don’t have to be a tattooed Venezuelan to be worried by the suspension of habeas corpus.