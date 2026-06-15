The Kevin Warsh era begins at the Federal Reserve

The Fed’s sages badly overestimated economic growth in 2011 and 2012, predicting about 3% in December of the previous years when the economy grew only 1.5%. But then it underestimated growth in 2017 and 2019 as it failed to appreciate the impact of the Trump tax reform. Its greatest recent mistake was underestimating inflation in 2021 and 2022 by a factor of about three. (Hat tip to our contributor Mickey Levy for the numbers.)