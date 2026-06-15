The Kevin Warsh era begins at the Federal Reserve

Kevin Warsh presides over his first Federal Open Market Committee meeting as Federal Reserve chairman this week, and his eventual reform list is long. Reduce the balance sheet, review the Keynesian bias in its economic models, keep the Fed out of fiscal policy, and more. But his first priority, and an important one, is likely to be overhauling the way the Fed communicates.
Few innovations since 2008 have been as counterproductive as the adoption of “forward guidance” as a policy tool. Fed officials came to believe that by giving investors a heads-up on the central bank’s intentions for short-term interest rates, it can steer longer-term rates and the economy as well.
But the constant yammering—long policy statements, press conferences after every FOMC meeting, nonstop speeches by Fed officials and above all the quarterly Summary of Economic Projections—has exposed how little the Fed understands about the economy and trapped officials in errant policies.