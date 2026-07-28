The Key Points of Tension Between Trump and RFK Jr. Over Vaccines

Trump expressed frustration with the slow pace of progress on the issue at a mid-June Oval Office meeting with Kennedy. The president would like to see his health secretary cut down the number of recommended childhood vaccines and see whether autism rates drop as a result, people familiar with the matter said. Scientists have said there is no reason to pare down the childhood vaccine schedule. They say vaccines today are more precise and stimulate the immune system with fewer antigens than vaccines in the past while protecting against more diseases.