The Key Points of Tension Between Trump and RFK Jr. Over Vaccines

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been known as the Trump administration’s chief critic of vaccines.
But it is President Trump who lately has been urging Kennedy to do more to explore what he sees as a potential connection between vaccines and autism—despite warnings from his political advisers that Kennedy’s moves on vaccines thus far have been unpopular.
Here are the key findings from The Wall Street Journal’s deep dive into the president’s relationship with his health secretary, and his fixation on vaccines.
Trump said Kennedy has the yips
Trump surprised Kennedy at a May lunch at the president’s northern Virginia golf course by urging the health secretary to do more on vaccines and autism, people familiar with the matter said. Kennedy had the yips, the president said, according to one of the people.