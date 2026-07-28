The Key Points of Tension Between Trump and RFK Jr. Over Vaccines

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been known as the Trump administration’s chief critic of vaccines.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been known as the Trump administration’s chief critic of vaccines.
But it is President Trump who lately has been urging Kennedy to do more to explore what he sees as a potential connection between vaccines and autism—despite warnings from his political advisers that Kennedy’s moves on vaccines thus far have been unpopular.
But it is President Trump who lately has been urging Kennedy to do more to explore what he sees as a potential connection between vaccines and autism—despite warnings from his political advisers that Kennedy’s moves on vaccines thus far have been unpopular.
Here are the key findings from The Wall Street Journal’s deep dive into the president’s relationship with his health secretary, and his fixation on vaccines.
Trump said Kennedy has the yips
Trump surprised Kennedy at a May lunch at the president’s northern Virginia golf course by urging the health secretary to do more on vaccines and autism, people familiar with the matter said. Kennedy had the yips, the president said, according to one of the people.
Trump expressed frustration with the slow pace of progress on the issue at a mid-June Oval Office meeting with Kennedy. The president would like to see his health secretary cut down the number of recommended childhood vaccines and see whether autism rates drop as a result, people familiar with the matter said. Scientists have said there is no reason to pare down the childhood vaccine schedule. They say vaccines today are more precise and stimulate the immune system with fewer antigens than vaccines in the past while protecting against more diseases.
An emotional issue for Trump
The president wants alleviating autism to be part of his legacy, people familiar with the matter said.
Though he received Covid and flu shots last fall and has discussed wanting more credit for Operation Warp Speed, Trump has remained skeptical of childhood shots, people familiar with the matter said. He is particularly concerned with the immunization for measles, mumps and rubella, known as the MMR, and has said he would like to see the combination vaccine broken up into different shots. A long list of studies over the years has shown no connection between the MMR and autism.
Trump has sometimes become emotional when speaking about the topic. He often talks about three friends with children who had adverse reactions to vaccines, people familiar with the matter said.
Trump is ignoring the polls
Kennedy came out strong on vaccines last year, canceling roughly $500 million in mRNA vaccine research grants and removing every single member of an immunization advisory panel.
But in the winter Trump’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio, found that vaccine skepticism was less popular with voters than other parts of the Make America Healthy Again agenda, and White House aides told Kennedy to focus on more palatable topics, such as food reform. Kennedy complied and this year has rarely spoken about vaccines publicly.
Trump’s recent urgency on the issue ignores his political advisers’ warnings.
Trump and Kennedy: Good vibes with some tension
Trump has expressed delight at having a scion of the famous Democratic Kennedy family in his administration. The two men generally get along, though the urgency on vaccines has created a point of tension in their relationship. Trump is disappointed and believes he has given Kennedy enough time to achieve results on vaccines and autism, people familiar with the matter said.
White House aides were also unhappy with Kennedy’s management of his department this winter and sanctioned a top-to-bottom review of issues within the department. But the health secretary won kudos from White House officials in February for allowing his Medicare chief, Chris Klomp, to take over day-to-day operations of the department, according to people familiar with the matter.
Kennedy sees MAHA as a long-term project
Kennedy is hoping to be health secretary for eight years, and his goal is to get along with Trump, people familiar with the matter said. He seldom sticks his neck out on issues, even ones important to his base such as pesticides, people familiar with the matter said. He views MAHA as a long-term project.
The MAHA movement was roiled earlier this summer by an online post from a Kennedy ally reporting that government officials were discussing the health secretary leaving his position around July 4 and that Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz was to lead a transition committee. At a gathering at Ned’s Club in June, Oz batted down the rumor, people familiar with the matter said. The health secretary’s son, Bobby Kennedy III, called out: My dad’s not a quitter!
Write to Liz Essley Whyte at liz.whyte@wsj.com