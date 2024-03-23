The Korean peninsula is as divided as ever

Yet none of this need suggest that Mr Kim really wants war. He is “more comfortable than ever", notes Christopher Green of Leiden University in the Netherlands. China provides food and industrial imports to keep his country going. America, distracted by Ukraine, Israel and the Red Sea, pays it little heed. And North Korea’s new friendship with Russia is going swimmingly. On January 17th the two countries’ foreign ministers met to follow up on a pow-wow between Mr Kim and Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, held last September. North Korean munitions have been sighted on the battlefields of Ukraine.