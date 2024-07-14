The Kremlin is rewriting Wikipedia
SummaryKremlin's RuWiki project rewrites sensitive history moments to align with Putinist ideology. With RuWiki, the Kremlin is aiming to control the narrative on Russian internet, moving towards Chinese-style censorship.
WIKIPEDIA had faced trouble from the Kremlin before, with Russian censors threatening it almost from the start of the Ukraine war in 2014. But it was only in late 2023, with the appearance of glitzy ads across Moscow, that a serious plan to replace it became clear.