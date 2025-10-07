The landmark US office buildings that are on life support
Peter Grant , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 07 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Providence’s Superman Building has been empty since 2013, despite a revival effort. ‘It’s dead down here now.’
PROVIDENCE, R.I.—The beloved 26-story office tower that defines this capital city’s skyline has been empty since Bank of America pulled out in 2013. Its owner proposed converting it into apartments, but local officials balked, insisting it remain a commercial hub. It swiftly became a symbol of downtown blight.
