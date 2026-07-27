The Latest Darlings of Social-Media Marketing? Regular People With 500 Followers

The new efforts mean practically everybody with a social-media account has the opportunity to play endorser, even if, at least at first, the payout from brands may be underwhelming. Some programs are even advertised as quasi-training academies to help nascent influencers launch their online careers, guiding them through the content-creation process and dangling the prospect of having their work reposted from brand accounts. Compensation usually arrives in the form of gift cards, discounts and free swag.