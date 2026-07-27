For most of the last five years, Reid Mottet’s squarely four-figure follower counts on Instagram and TikTok were too small to interest big brands in her services as a momfluencer.
The Latest Darlings of Social-Media Marketing? Regular People With 500 Followers
SummaryAlgorithmic changes have pushed brands to spend more of their influencer budgets on budding creators with tiny followings.
For most of the last five years, Reid Mottet’s squarely four-figure follower counts on Instagram and TikTok were too small to interest big brands in her services as a momfluencer.
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