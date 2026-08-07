The latest scary-sounding AI milestone: A brand-new virus

The scientists developed the AI models for their study in collaboration with the Arc Institute, a research organization in Palo Alto, Calif. Just as consumer chatbots including ChatGPT are based on large language models that analyze mathematical relationships between words in text to create new text strings, their models, called Evo 1 and Evo 2, trained on genetic sequences to predict the next DNA base. For safety, they only trained the models on DNA from viruses that can’t infect humans.