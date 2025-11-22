The legal misstep that imperiled Trump’s midterm strategy

The Texas ruling left the White House working to shore up the firewall it has been trying to build to ensure that Democrats are unable to gain control of the House, where Republicans currently hold a narrow, six-seat majority, with three seats vacant. With four GOP-led states already putting maps in place that are more Republican-friendly, the White House is pushing Indiana, Florida and other states to follow suit, aware that a Democratic-led House would stymie the president’s agenda in Congress and possibly impeach him.