The lengths Americans are willing to go to make every penny count

Her daughters aren’t allowed to go on grocery runs anymore, because they often ask for too many random items. She has relieved the girls from laundry duty, because they used too much detergent. She bought a jar in which to put her Tide powder to better monitor usage, and she uses one scoop of powder for each load, rather than the two cups she had poured without thinking. She also started buying paper towels that have more perforations, and splits each sheet before packing them with her daughters’ lunches.