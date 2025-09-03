The less you know about AI, the more you are likely to use it

The students who scored lower on AI literacy were more likely to use AI to complete the assigned tasks than the students with higher AI literacy, the study found. It wasn’t about believing that AI is smarter or more useful than their own knowledge, says Chiara Longoni, an associate professor of marketing at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, and one of the authors. It was about how inconceivable it is that AI can complete humanlike tasks, she says. The researchers found that this link persisted even after taking into account that people with lower AI literacy tend to have more concerns about the ethics of AI and its potential negative impact on humanity.