The London Tube ‘feels like hell.’ Efforts to cool it just make it hotter.
Anvee Bhutani , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Jul 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Temperatures have been rising since the world’s oldest underground transportation system opened in 1863, presenting challenges that air conditioning can’t easily fix.
A century ago, the London Underground wooed passengers during the summer with the promise it was “cooler below." That seems like a cruel joke today.
