The London Tube ‘feels like hell.’ Efforts to cool it just make it hotter.

TfL, noting the “stop-start nature of funding," says it’s focused on areas that provide the greatest relief to passengers. Next year, after several delays, it plans to finally introduce the first air-conditioned trains on a deep tunnel Tube line. They will still fit along the Piccadilly line thanks to the AC being placed under the trains, a design that took years to master. TfL said it is also exploring the possibility of cooling panels, subject to funding.