The long-feared Persian Gulf oil squeeze is upon us

In the weeks before the latest attacks, a certain degree of complacency had taken hold in global oil markets. Gulf oil producers were reassured by U.S. officials that retaliatory attacks on their soil, if they were to happen, would likely be limited to U.S. bases, according to Arab Gulf officials. Iran wouldn’t go after their energy infrastructure or attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz, they were told. After all, the chokepoint had remained open during last June’s Israeli-U.S. 12-day bombing of Iran.