Iranians are enduring the longest and most intense internet blackout in history, compounding an economic crisis that sparked nationwide protests in December.
The longest internet blackout in history Is crippling Iran’s economy
SummaryThe government’s shutdown has been in place for nearly three months, threatening millions of jobs.
Iranians are enduring the longest and most intense internet blackout in history, compounding an economic crisis that sparked nationwide protests in December.
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