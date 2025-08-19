The losers of the new Middle East

All of this makes for a remarkable turnabout. A year ago Lebanon and Syria seemed like lost causes as well. The former was dominated by Hizbullah and at war with Israel; its economy was still reeling from a financial crisis that shrank its GDP by 40%. The latter was a narco-state still in the grips of a resilient-looking Assad regime. Now Gulf states and America see them as the heart of a more prosperous Middle East. To stay that way, their governments will have to deliver results.