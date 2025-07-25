The MAGA revolution threatens America’s most innovative place

Some consequences will be harder to measure. Biotech and pharmaceutical firms rely on a stream of discoveries from federally funded university labs doing open-ended research. Much of this research initially has no obvious commercial use. But the more federal money flows into university labs, the greater the chance that scientists will stumble upon discoveries that industry can turn into the next life-saving drug. Sekar Kathiresan, the head of the Boston-based biotech firm Verve Therapeutics, expects to spend $2bn developing a drug that could treat heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the world. “The technology we’re using to turn off a cholesterol-raising gene in the liver to lead to lifelong cholesterol-lowering", he says, was made possible by scientists at the Broad Institute in Cambridge who invented base editing in 2016. “Generous federal funding for science is critical for the next generation of ideas and cures," he adds.