The MAGA takeover of the Fed begins now
Summary
Stephen Miran’s nomination for a short-term seat on the Federal Reserve gives the president the chance he’s been waiting for
President Donald Trump has been itching to remake the Federal Reserve almost since the moment his nominee for Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, was confirmed in 2018. On Thursday, Trump finally got his chance to start the overhaul.
