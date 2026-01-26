The man who almost replaced Warren Buffett
Gregory Zuckerman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Jan 2026, 06:27 am IST
Summary
David Sokol was seen as the next likely CEO of Berkshire Hathaway—until there was a controversy over his personal trades.
In taking over as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway earlier this month, Greg Abel faced questions about whether he’s ready to step out of Warren Buffett’s shadow.
