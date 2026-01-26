The man who almost replaced Warren Buffett

Sokol is an avowed fan of “Atlas Shrugged," the 1957 novel by Ayn Rand that made a moral case for capitalism and self interest. In his self-published management book, “Pleased But Not Satisfied," Sokol wrote of the importance of integrity—and the need to put pressure on employees. He said that he kept a notebook in which he ranked employees “in the order in which I would terminate each member if I was forced to do so one at a time."