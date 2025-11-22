The man with the gavel for Sotheby’s $1 billion week
Francesca Fontana , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Nov 2025, 11:19 am IST
Summary
Auctioneer Oliver Barker has overseen viral moments and milestone art sales, including record-setting Gustav Klimt and Frida Kahlo purchases this week.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Before Oliver Barker stepped onto a raised platform in front of a painting of a woman in a shimmering white gown against a periwinkle backdrop on Tuesday night, the veteran Sotheby’s auctioneer got a massage and put on his compression socks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story