The market for startup shares is getting even weirder
Investors want access to the hottest unlisted companies, however they can get it
“IT’S NOT fun being a public company," lamented David Solomon, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs, earlier this year. Firms should proceed with “great caution" before pursuing an initial public offering (IPO), he warned, owing to the additional burdens associated with being listed. Coming from the boss of an investment bank that makes its money partly by taking companies public, the comments carried a good deal of weight.