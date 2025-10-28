The market for startup shares is getting even weirder

Then there are the growing number of private exchanges that offer shareholders in startups the opportunity to offload their stakes to buyers who are typically willing to pay a premium for them. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocketry firm, was valued at around $400bn in a tender offer to employees in July, equating to around $212 per share. Investors can currently buy shares in the company on Forge Global, one exchange, for $246. Yet such transactions can potentially be blocked by other shareholders, depending on the rights that have been granted by the startup. Hiive, another exchange, says that only 72% of deals it arranged last year were approved, though that is up from 67% in 2023.